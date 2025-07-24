Toyota San Luis Obispo hosts back-to-school drive for local students

With back-to-school season getting closer, community efforts are underway to make sure local students have access to all the supplies they need.

Right now, Toyota San Luis Obispo is hosting a back-to-school supply drive for local students.

The dealership is encouraging residents to drop off school supplies like markers, pencil cases, backpacks, and notebooks at its San Luis Obispo location.

Organizers say people who donate can also enter a raffle to win a new 55-inch Smart TV.

"It's a great way to help all the schools on the Central Coast start out with a fresh start," Hayley Lacy, the Toyota San Luis Obispo dealership support coordinator, said. "We do two Tacomas that we stuff the truck, and essentially, we like to have everybody stop by anywhere they can, donate anything that they can."

If you would like to donate to the campaign, you can drop off school supplies at the Toyota San Luis Obispo at 12350 Los Osos Valley Road until August 10.