Training 'boot camp' aims to address shortage of dental assistants in San Luis Obispo County

Dentists say they're seeing the impact of a shortage of dental assistants in San Luis Obispo County.

“Without dental assistants, we can only see a certain number of patients,” said Alexandra Chamberlain, Executive Director of Tolosa Children’s Dental Center. “There's been a big challenge for all of us in dental offices to find dental assistants. There isn't a program locally in SLO,” Chamberlain said.

SLO Partners, an initiative of the San Luis Obispo County Office of Education, is working to help address this need by offering workforce training.

“Because the need was so high in our community for this career, we were able to offer the [Dental Assistant] Bootcamp three times in one year and are able to help find people jobs,” said Jennifer Clayton, SLO Partners Director of Student Relations.

The Bootcamp is a seven-week program with in-person classes two nights a week and around eight to 10 hours a week of online modules. The cost is just under $350.

Some graduates of the Bootcamp now work full time at Tolosa Children's Dental Center in Paso Robles.

“It was helpful to prepare me for what I was going into,” said graduate Breana Dorado.

“This was really important because I did not go to college and this was a really good way to help me grow personally,” added Leticia Sandoval, another Dental Assistant Bootcamp graduate.

About 90% of people who graduate from the Bootcamp get a job, according to Clayton, who adds that wages typically start at about $20 an hour.

Despite the countywide shortage of dental assistants, Chamberlain says Tolosa is seeing a positive trend in hiring thanks to the Bootcamp.

Since the beginning of this year, the dental center has gone from 11 employees to 26 employees.

The next Dental Assistant Bootcamp takes place starting September 24, 2024. Click here to learn more.

