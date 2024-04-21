Transitions-Mental Health throws community party for Growing Ground's 40th anniversary

Community members joined the Transitions-Mental Health Association in celebrating the 40th anniversary of the Growing Grounds Farm and Nursery.

Saturday's community party was filled with live music, food trucks, plant sales, free ice cream and family fun.

According to Transitions-Mental Health, Growing Grounds was California's first social enterprise in 1984.

The program combines the therapeutic elements of gardening and outdoor work with employment opportunities for adults living with mental illness.

"40 years is an accomplishment to do anything in life, whether it is a marriage, whether it is a business," Michael Kaplan, Transitions-Mental Health Association's Community Engagement Director said. "We are just so proud of the fact that this incredibly unique employment program that also serves the community as a nursery has been around for 40 years."

Growing Grounds started as a farm growing lettuce and produce for local restaurants but it later became a nursery that specialized in drought-tolerant and native plants.

Since its establishment, it has employed and trained over 2,000 people living with mental illness.

Click here to learn more about Growing Grounds.