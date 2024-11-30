Travelers across the country impacted by weather, but not here in SLO

Across the country, people are being impacted by weather as they head home after the Thanksgiving holiday. Travelers at the SLO County Airport, however, said Friday that it's been smooth sailing.

"It was a very smooth trip," said Randy Negrette.

John Roberts and Negrette flew back to San Luis Obispo on Friday after celebrating Thanksgiving.

"We just came from Pheonix — Thanksgiving with Jack's family," Negrette said.

They said that while their flight home was full, it was on time and went smoothly.

A group waiting on a relative to visit from Florida said weather didn't impact them either.

"He got out of O'Hare on time. In San Francisco, he got out on time, so he's doing well," said Anne Wilson, San Luis Obispo resident.

So where is the weather impacting flights?

According to the Federal Aviation Administration on Friday, low clouds and wind could impact flights in Boston, New York, Seattle, and Philadelphia, and snow may impact flights in Chicago and Minneapolis.

Travelers at the SLO County Airport said they're thankful they didn't have to stress about their flights.

A band who flew into SLO from Phoenix for a concert in Arroyo Grande said it went smoothly, but they are concerned about the flight home.

"Traffic was fine in Phoenix and like the security and boarding process was completely fine. Tomorrow, we are flying out of San Francisco, so we'll be curious to see what a Sunday looks like," said Kendall Hunkin, a member of Abba Fab.

Roberts and Negrette say for any travelers leaving this weekend, there are a few things to remember.

"Just relax and pack your patience, and go early!"

