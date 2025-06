An investigation is underway after a pick-up truck crashed into a Jack in the Box in San Luis Obispo Sunday afternoon, according to the San Luis Obispo Police Department (SLOPD).

Authorities report that the crash happened around 3:30 p.m. at the Jack in the Box on Santa Rosa and Olive Streets.

SLOPD says the driver was not injured.

The reason for the collision is under investigation, according to officials.