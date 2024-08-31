TSA expects record number of airport travelers over Labor Day weekend

The Transportation Security Administration expects a record 17 million passengers to pass through the nation's airports over the Labor Day weekend.

The San Luis Obispo Airport is also geared up for a busy weekend, but travelers we spoke with on Friday said their experience at the airport was a smooth one.

"I was pleasantly surprised. I was pretty early for my flight but walked right through and have been sitting here at my own table, so not too busy yet," said Lindsay Kellogg who was flying to Oregon for the three-day weekend.

While she didn't experience much of a big crowd on Friday, Kellogg says she chose to fly back home on Tuesday instead of Monday in order to avoid some of the crowds.

"I was expecting a little bit worse than it was," she said.

Kellogg wasn't the only traveler surprised with how quickly things went.

"We tried to allow an extra 30 minutes, which we now didn't need, and we just have time to sit outside," said Ailish Preston, a mother traveling with her daughter to Austin, Texas.

SLO County Airport Deputy Director Courtney Pene says they have more flights than usual flying out of the airport for the holiday.

She says there are 17 arrivals and 17 departures every day.

Traveler Robin Diefenbach says that while the airport wasn't too crowded when she arrived, she made sure to pack her patience.

"Go with the flow. Don't get angry, go with the flow, and enjoy," she said.

"Get here early, have time to relax like we do, and you'll be in good shape," Preston added.

If you are traveling this weekend, there are a few things you can do to set yourself up for success — arrive early, review TSA guidelines before you pack, check your flight status, have your ID ready, and plan in time to find parking.

The San Luis Obispo Airport even recommends not driving yourself to the airport to avoid the problem altogether.

The TSA expects airports to stay busy through Wednesday.

