TSA finds gun in carry-on luggage at SLO County Airport

Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers at the San Luis Obispo County Airport found a gun in a passenger's carry-on bag early Wednesday morning, the agency reported.

According to the TSA, the 9 mm Glock 19 handgun was loaded with 16 rounds of ammunition.

It was reportedly found during routine X-ray screening of a female traveler's bag. A law enforcement officer removed the firearm and contacted the traveler. She was interviewed by the officer and ultimately allowed to travel on to Denver after further security screening, the TSA reported.

This is the first firearm found in a passenger's bag at the SLO County Airport in 2025. In 2024, TSA officers found just one gun at the same airport.

Passengers who are found with a firearm in their carry-on luggage may face criminal citations and fines. They can also have their Trusted Traveler status and TSA PreCheck benefits revoked.

