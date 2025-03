Two local hotels are voted California's top "mom and pop" hotel according to a new survey.

The historic Upham Hotel in Santa Barbara was ranked number one.

And the long time well-known hotel Madonna Inn in San Luis Obispo ranked number two.

The poll was conducted by Gunther Volkswagen Fort Lauderdale.

The survey was done by more than 3,000 frequent road trip travelers who were asked about their favorite family run hotels and motels across the U.S. and California.