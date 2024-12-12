Two people arrested, held on $300k bail after alleged attempted arson in SLO

In San Luis Obispo, two people have been arrested and are being held on $300,000 bail after allegedly attempting to commit arson.

On Dec. 4 at 10:52 p.m., the San Luis Obispo Police Department (SLOPD) says it received a report that a person, identified as 26-year-old Rachel Tomassi, was threatening to cause harm to a female acquaintance.

The reporting party provided officers with a description of Tomassi and her vehicle.

Officers were dispatched to the 1700 block of Corralitos Ave. where Tomassi's acquaintance was staying, according to officials.

When they arrived, officers reportedly located a small fire burning in the middle of the street and saw a vehicle with the same description as Tomassi’s leaving the area.

SLOPD says officers quickly extinguished the fire and then located a bottle filled with gasoline near the front door of the female’s residence.

Authorities determined that the fire was likely a makeshift wick that fell out of the bottle as it was being thrown at the residence.

According to officials, SLOPD located and stopped the suspect's vehicle near the intersection of Osos and Buchon streets.

Tomassi was driving the vehicle, while 19-year-old Kamakani Huihui rode in the passenger seat.

Authorities say further investigation revealed that Tomassi and Huihui possessed an unused “Molotov Cocktail” bottle similar to the one found at the victim’s residence.

After SLOPD detectives responded and gathered additional evidence, Tomassi and Huihui were reportedly arrested and booked into San Luis Obispo County Jail on felony charges of attempted arson, conspiracy, possession of explosives or flammable matter, and possession of a destructive device.

Officials say bail has been set at $300,000 for both Tomassi and Huihui.

As of Wednesday morning, they were still in custody.