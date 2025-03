When you go to pay your energy bill in April you may come to find out you owe less than you would expect.

That's because PG&E will automatically be giving a "California Climate Credit" to millions of its customers.

Residential households with active electric accounts will see a credit of more than $58 dollars and households with gas accounts will have a roughly $67 credit.

Customers who have both gas and electric service with PG&E will receive a credit of $125.26.