Upcoming funk, jazz event to support music education in San Luis Obispo schools

If you like music and supporting a good cause, there's an event coming up that you may be interested in.

It's called Beats & Brass and is described as a one-of-a-kind benefit concert experience.

It will feature music from a "high-voltage, global funk bank" called the Funk Junket, according to a press release describing the event.

It's set for April 5 from 4 to 8 p.m. at Riata Ranch in Santa Margarita.

"I didn't even know what jazz was or how to play it before the band program," said Wesley Bisheff, a student with San Luis Obispo High School's jazz band. "[...] From someone who barely even knew how to play the saxophone to someone who is now playing jazz, basically semiprofessional level, with a really good group of friends."

Revenue from the event will help fund San Luis Obispo High School's and Laguna Middle School's bands.

The event's menu will include wine, beer and barbecue from Old SLO BBQ.

You can find tickets on the Beats & Brass webpage on My805tix.