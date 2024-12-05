USPS letter carrier shows us what it's like delivering mail during the holiday season

According to the United States Postal Service Postmaster in San Luis Obispo, letter carriers locally are working an average of 12 hours per shift as their workload begins to increase this holiday season.

KSBY News reporter Eduardo Huijon Jr. joined USPS mail carrier Zachary Sherer on his route Wednesday to find out what it’s like delivering mail during one of the busiest times of the year.

Sherer says he has been a letter carrier in San Luis Obispo for the last seven years.

He explains that he begins his workday at the office sorting letters and parcels before loading his truck.

“We receive all of our mail at our cases,” Sherer said. “Then we get to sort that mail [and] put it in order how we deliver. Once we have everything sort of sorted in order, we pull it down, and then we start loading in the trucks.”

Postmaster Mark Martinez says letter carriers average 100 parcels during non-peak season. Those numbers are three or four times higher this time of year.

“We work extended hours," Martinez said. “We're here from 6:30 a.m. to 7 p.m., 7:30 p.m. making sure everybody gets their packages, so it's a busy time for us.”

Sherer’s daily route is the downtown San Luis Obispo area, a location he says he enjoys.

“You get to see them every day,” Sherer said. “You start with small talk, like, 'How's your day going?' and it evolves into, you know, 'How are the kids doing? How are the grandkids doing? Did you catch the game last night?'”

He says the work gets easier over time.

“At the end of the day, for me, it's just like more mail, more packages during this time of the year,” Sherer said. “My days might be longer, but it's still the same.”

With so many packages being delivered, Martinez advises residents to constantly check their mailboxes and use doorbell cameras in an effort to prevent mail theft.