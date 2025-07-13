Vacant building in downtown SLO transforms into 'Trade Show Wonderland'

On Sunday in downtown San Luis Obispo, the former Ross building on Higuera Street was transformed into a Trade Show Wonderland.

More than 75 independent artists and small businesses filled the empty space with booths and exhibits.

Attendees got the chance to browse artisan products, enjoy art installations, and listen to live music.

The trade show was organized by the creators of artist collective Muse Markets, who say this was their biggest event of the year.

"We heard about this event through a Facebook post of a couple different pictures of these booths," San Luis Obispo resident Jessica Welcher said. "It's been such an amazing collection of, just like, everything you can imagine— whether it's soaps or handcrafted cocktails or some really cool jewelry, like, it's been a lot of cool stuff."

Muse Markets hosts several events throughout the year, both on the Central Coast and in Southern California.

You can find details on its next event on the Muse Markets website.