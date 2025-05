Vandalism found on two Cal Poly signs is being investigated by the Cal Poly Police Department.

Cal Poly officials tell KSBY the vandalism happened at 5 a.m. on Thursday at the Santa Rosa entrance and at the College of Engineering.

They add that extra security and patrol checks have been implemented on campus.

Crews have removed the paint used to vandalize the signs.

Officials say they are not releasing any other information at this time in order to protect the integrity of the investigation.