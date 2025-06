CAL FIRE San Luis Obispo (SLO) crews responded to a vegetation fire near Cuesta College in San Luis Obispo on Saturday afternoon.

The blaze reportedly broke out next to Chorro Valley Road around 3:30 p.m.

Officials say CAL FIRE SLO and the California Men's Colony Fire Department responded to the incident and were able to contain the fire about thirty minutes later.

According to CAL FIRE SLO, the fire burned a 20-by-50-foot spot of mowed grass.