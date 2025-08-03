UPDATE: Forward progress stopped on vegetation fire near Tank Farm Road

UPDATE (11:35 a.m.) - Forward progress was stopped after the fire burned about an acre of vegetation, according to the San Luis Obispo County Fire Department.

The agency says the blaze was caused by a vehicle crashing into the power pole, causing it to fall.

There is no word on the condition of the driver.

County fire officials say Tank Farm Road was temporarily closed while crews responded to the scene.

Firefighters will reportedly remain in the area for the next hour to finish mop-up.

Officials say the San Luis Obispo City Fire Department and the San Luis Obispo County Fire Department responded to the incident.

ORIGINAL (10:51 a.m.) - Crews are responding to a vegetation fire near Tank Farm Road and Santa Fe Road in San Luis Obispo Sunday morning.

The California Highway Patrol (CHP) reported at 10:22 a.m. that a vegetation fire had started after a vehicle had crashed into a pole, causing the pole to fall.

According to the agency, the pole and power lines were down in the roadway.

The CHP called CAL FIRE and Pacific Gas & Electric crews to the scene around 10:37 a.m.

Smoke was still visible in the area at 10:50 a.m.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.