'Very, very serious': Driver whose windshield was shattered by a thrown rock speaks out

Police are looking for the person responsible for throwing a rock off of the railroad bridge along Tank Farm Road in San Luis Obispo, damaging a car's windshield.

Thomas Dugger says he was driving down Tank Farm on the evening of December 20 when the rock hit his windshield. He says as soon as he pulled over, he heard a group of kids laughing and running from the scene.

"They weren't like 12-year-olds. They were like 15ish, 16. I mean, a couple of them were six-footers," Dugger said. "And then, while I was waiting for the police officer, they ran down this area right here, down this slope, and then sprinted across the street, and then they walked on Morning Glory and that was the last I saw of them."

While Dugger wasn't injured, police say the person responsible could face a felony charge because it cost $2,000 to replace the windshield.

Dugger is offering a $1,000 reward for any information on this case.

"I'd really like to catch this person before they actually go ahead and kill somebody. Now just this alone, hopefully, is going to be enough deterrence that they realize what they've done and that it's very, very serious," he said.

Dugger says he doesn't want this to happen to anyone else.

"You know, I just want this to be a safe neighborhood. This is where I want to live for the rest of my life."

Anyone with information about who may be responsible is encouraged to call the San Luis Obispo Police Department at (805) 594-8005.

