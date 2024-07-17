Vitalant calls for blood donations amid shortage

There’s a big call for blood donations right now on the Central Coast.

According to Vitalant, donations are only bringing in 30% of the blood needed with type "O" blood being at an 18-month low.

"Normally, we like to have at least four days worth of blood supply on our shelves, and right now we have less than two," said Laura Kamada, Senior Account Manager at Vitalant.

She says there is a nationwide shortage and the Central Coast is being hit hard.

Vitalant is the sole supplier of blood here on the Central Coast.

"When you donate blood with us, you're helping your local community and local hospital patients," Kamada said.

She says they see the fewest donations during the summer.

"People are out and about, are on vacation, and we consider this more of our trauma season because people are out and about," Kamada said.

Several people who were donating blood at Vitalant's San Luis Obispo center on Tuesday said they donate whenever they can.

"Since I was 18 years old," said Jacqueline Kinsey, blood donor. "I try to donate at least once a year because I'm O-negative."

"Now that my health is really good, I can go ahead and donate and I know it's going to help someone else's health," said Shannon Hattar, blood donor.

For some of the donors, the choice to donate is personal.

"When my mom was in the hospital, she needed a blood transfusion, and it gave her a big glow on her face, and it really helped her out," Hattar added.

"I started doing platelets a few years ago when my best friend went through cancer and realized what a big need there was," said Janice Goodwin, blood donor.

Even for the long-time donors, it can be nerve-racking.

"I get a little nervous myself too, every time I come in. But if you take care of yourself and you eat well before you come in and stay hydrated, it's no big deal," Kinsey said.

"It's painless and even if it's a little uncomfortable or takes a little time out of your day, it helps somebody in a way that nothing else can help them," Goodwin said. "They do a great job of making you comfortable and bringing you snacks."

One problem the donation center is dealing with is no-shows but they are accepting walk-ins if you want to donate.

"If hospitals don't have enough blood, there's going to be patients waiting for blood," Kamada said. "And no patient should ever have to wait for blood. We're not asking for your money. We are asking for your time to help us save lives.”

