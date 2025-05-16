Viva Las Vegas! Nonstop flights from SLO to Sin City return this Fall

Pack your bags and cue the Elvis playlist nonstop flights from San Luis Obispo County Regional Airport to Las Vegas are back!

Alaska Airlines is bringing the direct route back starting October 4th.

Tickets are already up for grabs at alaskaair.com, and airport officials are betting big on the route’s success. “This flight is more than a connection to an iconic city—it’s a win for tourism, business, and locals alike,” said Courtney Johnson, Director of Airports.

Alaska Airlines executive Neil Thwaites echoed the excitement: “San Luis Obispo is an important part of our West Coast network, and we can’t wait to reconnect the Central Coast to Las Vegas with nonstop service this fall.”

The flight has been a favorite travel spot for San Luis Obispo area residents for its convenience and speed—and now, it’s rolling the dice once more, proving what happens in Vegas starts in SLO.