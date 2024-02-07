Volunteers needed: How you can help make a difference through Hospice SLO County

Hospice SLO County is in need of dedicated volunteers to help individuals and families navigate what’s likely the most difficult time in their lives.

The non-profit provides support for those facing a life-limiting illness or grieving the death of a loved one.

These services have been provided at no charge to families since 1977.

For volunteers, no experience is necessary. The organization welcomes people from all walks of life. They just ask that you are dedicated, compassionate and committed to making a meaningful difference in our community.

“We've been in this community since 1977, which I think speaks volumes about SLO County — how we care about our community, through the funding that we receive, and for the volunteers that come through and take our training and give back by donating their time and compassion,” said Shannon McOuat, Hospice SLO County Executive Director.

All training is provided to help prepare you for this vital role. The next 6-week program begins on March 6.

To learn more about the upcoming training session and to volunteer, click here.

