Sunday's gloomy weather is prompting the Warming Center at 40 Prado in San Luis Obispo to open its doors to community members.

Guests can check into the facility from 7 to 9 p.m.

Officials say they must be in good standing with the Community Action Partnership of San Luis Obispo County.

Guests will reportedly be offered a warm meal, a hot shower, and a safe place to sleep.

Kennels are also provided for vaccinated pets.

The Warming Center closes at 8 a.m. on Monday.