'We can't stand idly by': Locals gather outside of Tesla dealership to protest Musk, DOGE

This week, dozens of protests have erupted across the nation rallying against the Trump administration's latest moves involving immigration, foreign aid, and federal governmental structure.

Community members in San Luis Obispo joined those efforts on Saturday during a protest outside of the Tesla car dealership on Calle Joaquin.

Participants rallied against Elon Musk's involvement in the White House, denouncing his role as head of the new Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

KSBY visited the protest, where over 50 people holding signs and microphones were gathered.

One protester said the action felt like a last resort.

"This is shredding our democracy. We're here because we don't know what else to do. We can't stand idly by while our democracy is being destroyed with all kinds of illegal activities," Susan Finsen, a participant in the rally, said.

KSBY reached out to representatives at the San Luis Obispo Tesla dealership about the protest, but they declined to comment.