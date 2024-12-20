'We do always get that January rush': Locals setting fitness goals for new year

As 2024 slowly wraps up, many people are setting new fitness goals for the upcoming year.

KSBY spoke with the club coordinator at Club 24 in San Luis Obispo about whether they are seeing their memberships increase as we get closer to 2025.

But with a new year just around the corner, those New Year’s resolutions aren’t far behind.

“We do always get that January 1st rush,” said Sanaz Rahimi, the Club 24 club coordinator. “We are always open January 1st. It's think it’s really to start off the year right, so we'll be open.”

Rahimi says it’s pretty common to see an influx of old and new members at the beginning of the year.

But she says this year, they’ve already seen an increase.

“We have noticed a little bit of an uptick in memberships in December, which is pretty unusual,” said Rahimi. “But I think people are wanting to maybe get ahead of the rush and be able to kind of get a jumpstart on it.”

Some of the regulars have also noticed the increase in new faces at the gym.

“It's always the worst time to be at the gym is always getting more crowded,” said Zach Hogan, visiting from Austin. "I have to pick and choose the time of day that I come a little different, the beginning of the year to avoid the crowds.”

“I mean, at the beginning of the year there's all these people with their New Year's resolutions, which is always a good thing,” said Adrian Ruiz, San Luis Obispo resident.

Rahimi says while the gym is quite a bit busier at the beginning of a new year, the number of users is usually back down several months later.

“Some of them may fall off towards spring and summer, but everybody does start with good intentions on January 1st,” said Rahimi.

KSBY asked Rahimi for some ideas on how beginners can stay motivated.

“We have traditional CrossFit classes, small group training classes, one-on-one training,” said Rahimi. “You get to work out with the trainer every single class. They gear the workout towards you, towards your needs.”

We also asked those already working out about their fitness resolutions for the upcoming year.

“One of my biggest resolutions every year is just try to come in,” said Ruiz. “If it's gaining weight like a bulk or cutting weight like a cut so I mean, at the end of the day, the gym is a great way to start.”

“Here at the gym I just want to keep my fitness where it's at right now,” said Sebastien Hoxsey, Club 24 member. “I don't want to backtrack any more than I already have. And then in the future, hopefully in my diet, in order.”

Club 24 officials said their gym offers a 24-hour membership, allowing its members to stop by at any time.