'We're never unprepared': Central Coast sports bars served hundreds that tuned in for the Super Bowl

Hundreds of people on the Central Coast made their way to sports bars like Firestone Grill to watch the Super Bowl.

“Firestone Grill is a pretty special spot compared to a lot of other spots downtown,” Louis Sanchez, a bartender at Firestone Grill said. "We have a lot of good friends day in and day out."

Sanchez told me there is always some event to prepare for in the sports world.

“If it's not the Super Bowl, then it's the NBA playoffs, the world series going on,” Sanchez said.

Sunday was no exception.

“We definitely all put in a lot of work,” Sanchez said. “We’re never unprepared for anything that comes."

Crowds were quieter this year at some places like Rod and Hammer.

“It’s significantly different," Kris Cunningham, a Partner at Rod and Hammer said. "There were a lot more 49ers fans last year."

Bartenders say in general, Rod and Hammer seem to serve a different crowd.

The Super Bowl isn't scoring customers for some businesses, assistant manager of Novo says it’s one of their slower times of the year.

San Luis Obispo police want to remind the community to not drink and drive.

Law enforcement will have a DUI saturation patrol that's funded by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety from 12 pm. to 8 p.m.