'We're not alone': Dozens rally against Trump, DOGE in Downtown SLO Saturday

In response to the Trump administration's latest moves targeting government agencies and mandates, community members in San Luis Obispo came together to protest on Saturday.

Several dozen people gathered at the corner of Osos and Monterey Streets in Downtown San Luis Obispo holding signs and noisemakers.

Participants promoted democracy and rallied against the Department of Government Efficiency, which is headed by Elon Musk.

One participant told KSBY that Saturday's protest shows that many locals are feeling the same way about the issue.

"This means that we're not alone, you know? That there's a lot of people who care about this and are upset about what's going on with Musk and, you know, all of the crazy stuff that Trump's doing. It's just off the tracks," Ted Waterhouse, a local resident, said.

Waterhouse added that he was excited about the turnout at the rally, especially since the protest was a grassroots event.