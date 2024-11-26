Wet conditions highlight the value of car maintenance. Here's what experts think

San Luis Obispo received rain throughout the entire day on Monday.

California Highway Patrol officials say there are a few things to keep in mind if you need to hit the road.

"The most important thing is to slow down and keep a safe following distance," CHP Officer Angela Molinar said. "And also if you don't need to travel, if it's not necessary, stay home."

Molinar says when conditions are rainy, they respond to more accidents.

"A lot of people like to drive fast, so we take a lot of collisions. We get a lot of disabled vehicles. We usually try to get people out of the roadway. If you have a collision, it's very important to move to the right shoulder," said Molinar. "Don't stand in the roadway. If your vehicle is disabled in the roadway, you as a person, do not stand anywhere near the vehicle. Get to a safe location and leave your vehicle. It's much easier to replace property than to injure yourself."

She adds that car maintenance is important, especially before a rainstorm. That includes things like checking your windshield wiper blades and making sure your tires are

KSBY visited The Tire Store on Higuera Street in San Luis Obispo. Owner Joe Beckwith tells me that business picks up around this time of year.

"People tend to wait over the summer," he said. "And then once the first rains come, they're reminded to go get their tires checked, ideally before the rains, because you want the traction."

The U.S. Department of Transportation recommends replacing tires when they reach 2/32”, but it is also important to get them checked out by a professional.

"You don't want to wait until they're completely bald," said Beckwith. "Especially in the rain."

Tire pressure is also important to check since it can fluctuate.

"A lot of people will have different tire pressure depending on the heat and the cold weather. They shrink, they expand," said Molinar. "So just check your tire pressure or go to the tire shops. Local tire shops will do it for free."

Officer Molinar adds that you should leave plenty of room between you and the car in front of you while driving.

It's also important to remember that it's California law to keep your headlights on if you're driving in the rain, even during the day.