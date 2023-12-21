Wet weather, holiday traffic may add to travel challenges

Centrally located between Los Angeles and San Francisco, the Central Coast sees a lot of travelers passing through at this time of the year.

California Highway Patrol Officer Angela Molinar says that means you should expect a lot of traffic over the holiday weekend.

“There’s gonna be a lot of traffic out there for the holidays and of course, with this inclement weather, you definitely want to make sure that your vehicles are in good working condition. Check your tires. Check your windshield wipers,” Molinar said.

She added that there are currently no major road closures, but that may change over the next few days. She recommends checking the Caltrans website for road updates. In the meantime, she advises monitoring your speed.

“First and foremost you want to slow down and drive safe,” Molinar said.

If your vehicle starts to hydroplane, Molinar said, “Do not press your brakes. If you press your brakes, your vehicle is just going to go in [every] which way… Control the steering wheel and be as safe as you can. Try to keep it as straight as you can.”

CHP also recommends taking precautions while navigating the roads such as increasing your following distance and making sure your car is in good working order before you travel.