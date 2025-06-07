Wildfire Safety and Preparedness Program is taking 2025 grant applications with $950k available

For the past seven years, PG&E has funded grants through the Wildfire Safety and Preparedness Program, giving fire departments, agencies, and non-profits funds for equipment and community outreach efforts. Applications are open now until June 30, with each applicant eligible to receive up to $25,000.



The Wildfire Safety and Preparedness Program, an annual initiative started in 2018 by the California Fire Foundation and PG&E, came about when wildfire season became year-round.



“Last year, for example, we offered $750,000 in grant dollars. That went to 55 recipients, which was great. We saw the impact that was making," PG&E Regional Senior Manager Jeremy Howard said. "So this year, we've upped that grant total to $950,000.”



San Luis Obispo City Fire was one of the 55 grant recipients last year, receiving just under $15,000.

“We used about $10,000 for a fuels mitigation project near San Luis Drive," San Luis Obispo City Fire Chief Todd Tuggle said. "Then we used the other $5,000 for fire prevention and education materials that we were able to hand out to the community.”



According to Chief Tuggle, SLO City Fire responds to about 100 wildland fire calls a year. If a wildland fire were to reach a structure, Tuggle says the fire could outpace emergency responders.



"That's when our resources are overwhelmed, our hydrants are overwhelmed, our firefighters are overwhelmed, and our community can't get out," Tuggle added.



California Fire Foundation Executive Director Angie Carmignani says wildfires are not going away, and preparation and discussion are key. So they’re hitting counties across California to talk about safety initiatives.



“You can never be prepared enough. We can't become desensitized to these wildfires because they can hit any neighborhood at any time and we've learned that," Carmignani said. "We do need to continue to take it seriously and continue to educate ourselves, continue to read on it and be prepared.”



Fire agencies, departments, and non-profits are eligible to apply for the grant until June 30 and can find a link to the application here.