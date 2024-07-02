Woman, 19, dies at SLO County Crisis Stabilization Unit

San Luis Obispo County officials have confirmed the death of a 19-year-old at the county’s Crisis Stabilization Unit (CSU).

Officials say she died in May while under the watch of staff at the facility located off Johnson Avenue.

The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office has identified her as Elina Branco. The County declined to comment on her cause and manner of death.

Tom Cuddy, public information officer with the County of San Luis Obispo Health Agency, sent the following statement to KSBY:

We are deeply saddened to confirm the passing of an individual at the Crisis Stabilization Unit at the Health Agency campus in May. Our thoughts and condolences are with the individual's loved ones during this difficult time.





No priority is more important to us than the safety and well-being of our clients and staff. We are actively cooperating with all relevant authorities while they conduct a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding this tragic event.







Out of respect for the privacy of the individual and their family—and to assure confidential health information is protected—we will not be providing further details or answering further questions at this time.

Cuddy did not respond to questions on why information on the death was not released sooner or whether there have been previous deaths at the crisis stabilization unit.

According to the county, the CSU is open 24/7 as a short-term care facility for people in acute distress.

Behavioral health support and treatment services are available to people who require immediate care beyond that outpatient clinical services can provide.

