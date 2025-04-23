Woods Humane Society announces free pet microchip clinics in May

Woods Humane Society wants to make it easier for you to find lost pets here on the Central Coast.

To celebrate National Chip Your Pet Month, they've announced four free microchip clinics in May. The clinics are by appointment only.

Woods North County - Atascadero



Friday, May 2 from 2-4 p.m.

from 2-4 p.m. Friday, May 16 from 2-4 p.m.

Woods SLO - San Luis Obispo



Wednesday, May 7 from 2-4 p.m.

Wednesday, May 21 from 2-4 p.m.

Microchips are about the size of a grain of rice and are implanted just under the skin of your pet. Each chip contains a unique code that can be scanned easily by a veterinarian or an animal shelter employee to look up the pet owner’s contact information.

“Time and time again, we have seen animals labeled as strays come into the shelter only to learn with a quick scan that they have a loving family looking for them,” says Woods CEO Emily L’Heureux. “Microchips are tiny, harmless, and inexpensive, but they make a huge impact. They enable us to reunite pets with grateful families and keep owned animals out of the shelter so that we can reserve that space for animals who are truly without a home."

Local pet owners can find more information or make an appointment to get their pets microchipped for free by clicking this link.

Woods Humane Society is located at 875 Oklahoma Ave. in San Luis Obispo and 2300 Ramona Rd. in Atascadero.