Woods Humane Society reduces adoption fees, extends hours during special event

Starting Wednesday, Woods Humane Society in San Luis Obispo is extending its hours and reducing some of its adoption fees.

The special deal is taking place during the shelter's "Electric Doggy Carnival" nights.

On July 23 and 30, Woods Humane Society will be open to visitors for two extra hours, closing at 7 p.m.

During that time, both dog and cat housing areas will be open to the public, and adult dog adoption fees will be reduced to $50.

"Anyone that has animals knows that dogs and cats give us so much more than we could ever give them. They're precious parts of our families. So, we are inviting anyone. If they've got room in their home or their heart for a dog, tonight is the night to come out," Woods Humane Society CEO Emily L’Heureux said.

Shelter officials add that dogs will come spayed or neutered, vaccinated, micro-chipped, and treated for parasites.

Families who adopt will also receive a free bag of dog food, a free wellness exam from a local veterinarian, and more.