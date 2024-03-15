Watch Now
Woods Humane Society reduces adoption fees for "St. PET-rick's Day" weekend

Woods Humane Society, San Luis Obispo
Posted at 6:15 PM, Mar 14, 2024
Community members are invited to celebrate "St. PET-trick's Day" with the Woods Humane Society this weekend.

From Friday to Sunday, the shelter is reducing adoption fees for all animals to just $70. This does not include the additional license fees for adult dogs.

"Not only is St. Patrick’s Day this weekend, but mid-March is also the time of year when we start to field increasing requests to shelter puppies and kittens as baby season gets under way,” says Woods CEO Emily L’Heureux.

Woods staff said with the warmer days of spring arriving, the number of puppies and kittens will rise.

All adoptable animals have been spayed/neutered, vaccinated, microchipped, licensed and treated for parasites.

Woods Humane Society is located at 875 Oklahoma Avenue, San Luis Obispo and at 2300 Ramona Road, Atascadero.

