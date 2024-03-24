Young kids hunt for eggs at "Spring Fling" event in San Luis Obispo

The city of San Luis Obispo hosted a fun egg hunt Saturday for young kids and their families to kick off spring.

"We always have a fantastic turnout. We have three different age groups here and kids get to come, run around, spread some good cheer with the community and get some prizes while they're at it," Christ Wood, San Luis Obispo Recreational Supervisor for Community Services said.

Families also got a change to meet the Bunny and Roman the Romaine and enjoyed live music by Ku Dog and Friends at Meadow Park.

Other activities included face painting, interactive booths, a vendor fair and more.

Wood said this is an annual event that the city hosts.