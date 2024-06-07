Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your CommunitySan Luis Obispo

Actions

Young local jazz group plays at historic Madonna Inn ballroom

The group is called D.O.M. Jazz Quintet and they play locally from time to time.
D.O.M. Jazz Quintet, Madonna Inn ballroom, June 2024.png
Genéte M. Bowen
D.O.M. Jazz Quintet, Madonna Inn ballroom, June 2024.png
Posted at 12:04 AM, Jun 07, 2024

A group of young local artists had a special performance this week.

Five San Luis Obispo High School's jazz band students got on stage and played at the historic Madonna Inn ballroom on Wednesday.

The group is called D.O.M. Jazz Quintet and they play locally from time to time, including at Blue Moon Over Avila on Tuesdays and AMSTRDM Coffee House in Paso Robles on Fridays.

They're described by someone close to the group as having "charismatic old souls" who truly "honor wonderful classic jazz."

You can hear more from the group on the group's Bandcamp webpage.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KSBY-70 sidebar promo.jpg

More News In Your Community