Young local jazz group plays at historic Madonna Inn ballroom

A group of young local artists had a special performance this week.

Five San Luis Obispo High School's jazz band students got on stage and played at the historic Madonna Inn ballroom on Wednesday.

The group is called D.O.M. Jazz Quintet and they play locally from time to time, including at Blue Moon Over Avila on Tuesdays and AMSTRDM Coffee House in Paso Robles on Fridays.

They're described by someone close to the group as having "charismatic old souls" who truly "honor wonderful classic jazz."

You can hear more from the group on the group's Bandcamp webpage.