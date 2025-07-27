Young players face off in 2025 SLO Hockey Junior Ironman Tournament

Young athletes faced off on Saturday in Santa Rosa Park for a chance to win the 2025 SLO Hockey Junior Ironman Tournament.

Kids, teens, and adults put their roller hockey skills to the test during the high-intensity competition.

Players as young as 10 years old traveled from across the West Coast to compete.

This year, players 15 years old and up also got to face off in a new adult open division.

The 9U SLO Hockey division was also in attendance to support their teammates one week after they played in a national competition in Irvine, according to organizers.

"I think just overall seeing the kids and family reaction, seeing people come together, rooting with other parents," Chris Stringham, SLO Hockey president, told KSBY. "Right now, we have a lot of the 8U kids who have already played and now are watching the older kids and their brothers and sisters playing and cheering them on."

Saturday's Ironman Tournament was hosted by SLO Hockey, a non-profit organization that offers several hockey programs for local youth.

You can find more information on the group's website.