Young woman found dead in San Luis Obispo weeks ago identified

A 22-year-old woman found dead in early March in San Luis Obispo has been identified. Police said the death was not suspicious.
Posted at 11:41 PM, Apr 05, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-06 02:41:33-04

A young woman who was found dead in San Luis Obispo in early March has been identified.

A spokesperson for the San Luis Obispo Police Department identified her as 22-year-old Nadia Fournier of San Luis Obispo.

The spokesperson said the death is not suspicious and there is no public safety concern related to the death. They said no other information is available at this time.

The coroner's unit of the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office is investigating the cause of death.

The body of Nadia Fournier was found on Friday, March 1 in the Righetti Ranch neighborhood.

