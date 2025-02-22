Camp Roberts' historic Victory Hall reopens after renovations

One of the most historic buildings on a major Central Coast military installation has finally reopened after undergoing renovations.

Victory Hall at Camp Roberts Garrison Training Center officially reopened Friday afternoon with a ribbon-cutting event.

Officials described the reopening as an afternoon of nostalgia, entertainment, and community connection.

The event included live music, complimentary charcuterie and wine, and a ceremony.

"Hundreds of thousands of soldiers will be entertained for decades to come in this superb facility," said Deputy Cmdr. David Hartshorn. "That is what this facility means to us."

Victory Hall has hosted legendary entertainers including Lucille Ball, Jane Russell and Bob Hope.

It provided soldiers with a much-needed break from the rigors of training and duties.

The theater could at one point seat 1,000 soldiers. It can now seat about 500.

"[Performances have] happened for the last 80 plus years," Hartshorn continued. "It's going to continue to do that for the next 80 plus years."