Día del Niño festival in San Miguel brings families together

In San Miguel, community members were invited to learn, play, and connect with local organizations at the Día del Niño festival on Saturday.

Organized by the County of San Luis Obispo Public Libraries, the community event kicked off with the Sagebrush Parade at 10 a.m.

Throughout the day, kids enjoyed various activities including instrument-making, carnival games, science demonstrations, scavenger hunts, and several performances from local Ballet Folklórico groups.

Organizers say the Children's Day Festival aimed to bring families together.

"We want the kids to have fun," Grant Thompson, a senior library associate and event organizer, told KSBY. "That's the whole goal here— to help kids have fun, the families to have fun, no matter what the weather is. And for everybody to know about the wonderful services that the county offers."

Saturday's Día del Niño festival was part of First 5 San Luis Obispo County's Month of the Child and Child Abuse Prevention Month, which is offering lots of free community events throughout April.

More information about those gatherings can be found on First 5 San Luis Obispo County's website.