'Everything starts with food': Free meals served to seniors at community event

This weekend in San Miguel, community members came together for a free meal and a chance to connect.

The San Miguel Senior Center hosted a Senior Community Lunch on Saturday afternoon, inviting locals 60 years old and over to enjoy a free meal, games, music, and more.

The event was organized by Meals that Connect, a local organization that aims to enhance the health and reduce the isolation of seniors in San Luis Obispo County.

Meals that Connect program manager Carmelita Lara says the event offers community members the opportunity to join together.

"It gives them a place to go to congregate," Lara said, "Everything starts with food. People love food. So, once you provide food, then other things start. And at other sites, they have bingo, they have card games, things like that."

Meals that Connect has served over 200,000 meals so far this year, according to its website.

You can find the organization's next free meal event online.