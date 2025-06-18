Part of San Luis Obispo County under Public Safety Power Shutoff Watch

PG&E has issued a Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSPS) Watch for a portion of northern San Luis Obispo County due to fire danger concerns.

PG&E says it could shut off power to customers in the affected area, which includes areas surrounding San Miguel on the east side of Highway 101, as early as 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, June 19. An outage could continue until 3 p.m. on Saturday, June 21.

PSPS are intended to prevent wildfires from sparking during periods of hot, dry and windy weather.

Nearly 500 customers are in the PSPS Watch area.

In the case of a PSPS, PG&E plans to open a Community Resource Center at the Cuesta College North County Campus, located at 2800 Buena Vista Dr. in Paso Robles. The center would be open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. with available resources including blankets, snacks, water, device charging, an ADA-accessible restroom and washing station, seating, and WiFi.

To check whether your home or business is under a PSPS Watch and to sign up for PSPS notifications, visit the PG&E website.

In Southern California Edison’s (SCE) coverage area, several locations along the south coast of Santa Barbara County also remain under Power Shutoff Warnings. This includes areas off of Highway 154 south of Cachuma Lake, the Gaviota coastline, and parts of Goleta, Santa Barbara and Montecito.

According to SCE, increased fire risk conditions are expected in these areas between 3 p.m. on Thursday, June 19 and 12 a.m. on Sunday, June 22, and customers should be prepared for a possible PSPS during that time.

For the latest on potential SCE PSPS outages near you, click here.