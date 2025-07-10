San Miguel Senior Center hosting free senior lunch event this Saturday

The San Miguel Senior Center is holding a free senior community lunch event on Saturday, July 12.

The first-of-its-kind event for the center will provide meals for seniors 60 years and older from noon to 2 p.m.

The meals will be provided by the nonprofit Meals That Connect, which serves seniors across San Luis Obispo County.

"... Considering the fact that there are a lot of people who are fairly lonely, that's one of the main goals of this program, which is to bring people together who are lonely," said George Tracy, a volunteer. "To have a meeting with other people who are lonely so they could share it with each other and have a good time."

The free event will include games, music, and of course, friends and food.

It will be held at the San Miguel Senior Center in San Miguel. Its address is 601 12th St., San Miguel, CA 93451.

"We're going to try and get it on a regular basis, but it is a special event this Saturday simply because we've never done it before," said Tracy. "And it's an invitation to everybody and the general area around here to come and see what we can do."