Second annual community meal night in San Miguel

Residents in the San Miguel area gathered for the second annual community meal night.

Organizers described the event as bringing together over 21 local organizations, health professionals, and community members to promote overall health, nutrition, education, and well-being for families and staff.

"It's our number one mission that we are serving the kids the best quality food that we can," said Lauren Thomas, the food service director for San Miguel's school district. "We want to serve them good food, we want to support our local farmers in this county, there are so many and we want to support our local food businesses so that the kids can grow up and really have a connection to their food system."

A complimentary meal was provided to all attendees, which was eaten together as a community at Lillian Larson Elementary School from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Key features of the event included a student art-wall photobooth, a resource fair and raffle, and a lettuce-seed starter to take home.

Attendees were also given produce bags containing items from local providers.

"This is a great event, it's a great community feeling to be all together and have the partners come out and share their resources," said Leo Ontiveros, the father of a kindergarten student at Lillian Larson. "Get our community, get our families connected to the resources and all the goodies for the kiddos."