1 dead in early morning crash near Goleta

The California Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash early Thursday morning near Goleta.

It happened at about 3:15 a.m. on southbound Highway 101 just south of Dos Pueblos Canyon Road.

According to the CHP, a white Lexus SUV was traveling southbound when the driver veered off the highway, hit a “No Parking” sign, overturned, and then hit a large eucalyptus tree.

Officers found the driver unresponsive inside the vehicle and attempted CPR, but he was later pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel.

It's unknown what caused the driver to veer off the roadway. CHP investigators are asking anyone who witnessed the crash to contact them at (805) 770-4800.