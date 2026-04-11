105-year-old Santa Barbara veteran reflects on a century of change

At 105 years old, Stanley Isaac Clothier has lived through more than a century of American history, from a log cabin childhood in rural Montana to the technological frontier of today.

Born on April 8, 1921, in a tiny town near Glacier National Park, Clothier’s early years were shaped by hardship and simplicity. He grew up during the Great Depression, coming of age as the world rapidly transformed around him.

“This is when I was younger,” Clothier said, reflecting on his early life.

That transformation intensified after the attack on Pearl Harbor, when Clothier joined the U.S. Navy. He served nearly four years during World War II, contributing to a little-known but groundbreaking effort.

“I was involved in the original drone program, the group one, the very first one,” he said.

After the war, Clothier took advantage of the GI Bill, building a career as an electrical engineer. He went on to raise a family, becoming a husband and father of three.

But even at 105, life continues to bring both joy and sorrow. Just weeks ago, Clothier lost his son, a reminder, he said, of life’s unpredictability.

“It defeats the natural order of things,” he said.

Despite personal loss and a century of global upheaval, Clothier maintains a candid perspective on the state of the world.

“The world is as screwed as it’s always been,” he said. “The technology that we have, and we’re just on the front edge, AI is going to change the world tremendously.”

When asked the secret to his longevity, Clothier’s answer was characteristically straightforward.

“I just keep living,” he said. “I suspect I’ll die at some point, but I just keep living and keep breathing. You’ll live a long time if you do.”

At 105, Clothier’s life stands as a living bridge between generations, a story of resilience, service and an unflinching view of a world still evolving.

