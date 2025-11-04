18 arrested, 91 citations issued during Halloween celebrations in Isla Vista

Nearly 100 citations were issued and more than a dozen arrests were made during the Halloween celebrations in Isla Vista this year, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office (SBCSO).

The agency reported the law enforcement activity in recap on Monday.

Deputies say they encountered Halloween-related crowds on the weekend prior to Halloween, noting that many party-goers appeared to have shifted their celebrations to the weekend before the holiday in an effort to avoid the outdoor festival ordinance restrictions.

From Oct. 24 to Oct. 26, SBCSO says deputies made 17 arrests and issued 80 citations. From Oct. 31 to Nov. 2, authorities reportedly made 1 arrest and issued 11 citations.

While crowds were significant from Oct. 24-25, SBCSO says operations remained manageable due to visible patrol presence, proactive enforcement, and strong collaboration among agencies.

Throughout both weekends, SBCSO reportedly worked in coordination with the University of California Police Department (UCPD), the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, and other public safety partners to address violations and maintain public safety.

“We anticipated that Halloween activity would begin earlier this year, and we responded with staffing levels that allowed us to meet the ebb and flow of crowds on both weekends," Lieutenant Joe Schmidt, who oversees Isla Vista operations, said in a press release. "Our deputies, along with our law enforcement partners, worked proactively to keep Isla Vista safe, and we will continue evaluating staffing needs for future high-activity weekends.”