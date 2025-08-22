19-year-old arrested on felony sexual assault charges following frat party in Isla Vista

A Southern California man has been arrested on multiple felony sexual assault charges stemming from an incident at a fraternity party in Isla Vista earlier this year, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office (SBCSO).

In April, detectives say they began investigating a report of sexual assault that occurred at a wedding-themed party at a fraternity house in the 6500 block of Cordoba Road.

Through their investigation, detectives reportedly identified the suspect as 19-year-old Studio City resident Reef Mordente.

As part of the extensive follow-up in this case, authorities say investigators uncovered conversations using language that framed the assault in “scoring” or “conquering” terms.

On August 9, Mordente surrendered to the Los Angeles Police Department, where he was arrested on a felony warrant for rape of an intoxicated victim, forced oral copulation, and digital penetration.

Mordente was reportedly booked and released on $100,000 bail.

Sheriff’s detectives believe there were witnesses to this assault who have not yet come forward.

Anyone with information related to this case is encouraged to contact SBCSO Detective Ellis at (805) 681-4150. Anonymous tips can be submitted online or by calling (805) 681-4171.

SBCSO officials emphasize that coming forward can be difficult, but that it is essential in helping ensure accountability, preventing future harm, and supporting survivors in their healing process.

Authorities say survivors have the option of contacting the Victim-Witness Assistance Program directly at (805) 568-2400 or toll-free at (855) 840-3232.

SBCSO also partners with Standing Together to End Sexual Assault (STESA) to provide support for survivors and to address cultural factors that perpetuate sexual violence.