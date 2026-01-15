19-year-old Isla Vista man arrested in child sexual abuse material investigation

Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s detectives have arrested a 19-year-old Isla Vista resident in connection with the possession and distribution of child sexual abuse material, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The investigation began on December 5th after detectives received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC).

The tip stemmed from an Electronic Service Provider report that flagged suspected criminal activity involving online content.

Through the investigation, detectives identified the suspect as Levi Crabtree, who lives in the 800 block of Camino Pescadero in Isla Vista.

On Thursday, January 8, 2026, detectives served a search warrant and an arrest warrant at the Crabtree's home.

Crabtree was taken into custody and booked into the Santa Barbara County Main Jail. He was later released after posting $10,000 bail.

Sheriff’s officials say the investigation is ongoing, and at this time there is no information indicating any local victims.

Anyone with information related to this case is encouraged to contact Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s detectives at (805) 681-4150.

Those wishing to remain anonymous can call the tip line at (805) 681-4171.