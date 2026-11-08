2 Los Angeles area men arrested following catalytic converter theft in Santa Barbara

On Friday, November 6th, a reported catalytic converter theft in Santa Barbara led to a pursuit into Ventura County, which then resulted in the arrest of two Los Angeles-area men.

At around 2:41 p.m., deputies with the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office received a report of a catalytic converter theft in the 4700-block of Glenbrook Street. Officials say the victim reported that suspects driving a Toyota Camry stole a catalytic converter from his Toyota Tundra.

Shortly later, deputies spotted a Toyota Camry speeding near Reynolds Avenue in Carpinteria. Officials say that deputies tried to stop the car. However, the driver failed to stop, which sparked a pursuit on Southbound Highway 101.

The Sheriff's office says it asked for assistance from the California Highway Patrol. CHP officers deployed a spike strip near Highway 101 and Telephone Road in Ventura County. The spike strip had worked successfully; however, the suspected car continued moving Southbound before getting off the freeway at Johnson Avenue. All three suspects in the car had left the car and fled on foot, according to the Sheriff's office.

Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office

Authorities searched the suspected car and found 9 catalytic converters, 4 reciprocating saws, and 1 floor jack.

Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office

Sheriff's deputies, CHP officers, and officers with the Ventura Police Department searched the area, including a wash basin near the Ventura Auto Mall. Officials say deputies apprehended one suspect. They also located a second suspect, who was identified as the driver trying to flee through a drainage tunnel. The third suspect was not found.

The Sheriff's Office identified the two suspects as 46-year-old Cesar Ortiz Gomez , the driver, and 22-year-old Marvin Angel Aguirre, one of the passengers. Both are from the Los Angeles area.

Aguirre has been booked at the Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of felony grand theft, conspiracy, vehicle tampering, felony vandalism, possession of burglary tools, resisting or obstructing a peace officer, and possession of stolen property. Officials also revealed he had an outstanding warrant from Redondo Beach. Aguirre's bail was set at $75,000.

The investigation is ongoing which includes efforts to locate the third suspect.