2 people hospitalized after a car crashed into a tree in Santa Barbara

A vehicle crashed into a tree Sunday afternoon in Santa Barbara near the intersection of Shoreline Drive and Loma Alta Drive, sending 2 people to the hospital.

Santa Barbara Police officers responded to the scene after receiving a call at approximately 1:09 p.m. reporting a vehicle rollover. Officers say they determined the crash was not a rollover, but that a vehicle had collided with a tree.

Medical crews helped 4 people inside the vehicle. The driver and a passenger were taken to the hospital for further medical treatment.

Officials say it's unknown whether the driver was impaired at the time of the crash. The investigation is ongoing.