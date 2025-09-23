2025 Chumash Charity Golf Classic benefiting local non-profits tees off

The 2025 Chumash Charity Golf Classic teed off on Tuesday in Solvang.

Hosted by the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians, the tournament aims to raise funds for three local non-profits, including Angels Foster Care, Child Abuse Listening Mediation (CALM), and the Mental Wellness Center.

Each of the non-profits offers child support protection and mental health services on the Central Coast.

“The Chumash Charity Golf Classic allows us to support organizations that are making a real difference in people’s lives,” said Kenneth Kahn, Tribal Chairman for the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians, in a press release.

Organizers say the tournament has been hosted in Santa Barbara County since 2005.

Now in its 20th year, the organization has reportedly raised over $2 million for local charities and non-profits.

This year's three-day tournament is taking place at Alisal Ranch Golf Course in Solvang from Sept. 23 to Sept. 25.

For more information about the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians, visit the organization's website.